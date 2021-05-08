Liverpool 2-0 Southampton: Mane, Thiago keep Liverpool in top-four hunt

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara scored in each half as Liverpool beat Southampton to maintain their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Liverpool started strongly with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota forcing Fraser Forster into saves, while Georginio Wijnaldum hit the bar.

Che Adams was denied one-on-one by a brave Alisson stop at the other end but Mane broke the deadlock just after the half-hour, heading in Salah’s pinpoint cross for his ninth league goal of the season.

Ibrahima Diallo stung the palms of Alisson and the Brazilian goalkeeper was later forced into a recovery save after gifting the ball to Adams as Southampton pushed for an equaliser.

However, Thiago curled the ball into the bottom corner in the last minute to score his first Liverpool goal and secure victory.

A hard-fought but deserved win for Liverpool, and a crucial three points in their battle to finish in the top four.

Liverpool’s win tonight was only their second in their last 11 Premier League home matches. A timely one too with just four matches to go this season.

Liverpool leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into sixth place, six points adrift of fourth-placed Leicester City having played a match fewer.

Southampton stay 16th, 10 points above the relegation zone.

“Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) has amassed exactly 1,000 FPL points since joining Liverpool in 2017/18, the most of any player in that time. The Egyptian has scored 93 goals, supplied 39 assists, and earned 88 bonus points.”