Liverpool go top with win, as Arsenal, Brentford win and City record draw

Liverpool go top with win, as Arsenal, Brentford win and City record...

Sadio Mane struck a record-breaking ninth goal in nine consecutive matches against Crystal Palace as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at Anfield.

Palace gave the hosts a scare early on, with Alisson alert to deny Wilfried Zaha before Christian Benteke’s header hit a post from the resulting corner.

Mane made the breakthrough two minutes before half-time with his 100th goal for Liverpool when he followed up Vicente Guaita’s save from Mohamed Salah.

Palace were grateful to Guaita for keeping out Mane and Salah before substitute Odsonne Edouard missed a chance to draw level, miscontrolling when one-on-one with Alisson.

Salah’s emphatic finish from Virgil van Dijk’s flick-on doubled Liverpool’s lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Naby Keita volleyed in a glorious third to seal a win that takes Liverpool top, unbeaten with 13 points.

A first defeat in four drops Palace to 13th with five points.

Arsenal defeat Burnley

Odegaard magic earns Arsenal back-to-back wins

Martin Odegaard’s first-half free-kick and the heroics of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the break earned Arsenal a second consecutive victory, with a 1-0 win at Burnley.

Arsenal threatened early on, as Nicolas Pepe headed wide from Kieran Tierney’s cross after five minutes.

They went ahead on 30 minutes through Odegaard’s brilliant free-kick, awarded after a foul on Bukayo Saka.

Burnley laid siege to the Arsenal goal for most of the second half, with Ashley Westwood then substitute Maxwel Cornet testing Ramsdale either side of the hour.

The Clarets were awarded a penalty for a Ramsdale foul on Chris Wood, but referee Anthony Taylor overturned it after a review showed the Arsenal ‘keeper had touched the ball.

Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez each headed wide in stoppage time as Arsenal hung on to rise to 12th, with six points.

Burnley remain without a win after five matches and drop to 19th with one point.

Brentford win

Toney and Mbeumo earn Brentford second win

Ivan Toney scored one goal and created the other for Bryan Mbeumo as 10-man Brentford earned their second victory of the season with a 2-0 success at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Toney put Brentford ahead in the 28th minute with a penalty after he had been fouled by Marcal.

Wolves almost equalised when Adama Traore’s deflected shot came back off the crossbar.

Brentford doubled their lead six minutes after their opener as Toney beat Maximilian Kilman before picking out Mbeumo for his first Premier League goal.

The Frenchman curled over a chance to make it three shortly into the second half and also struck the crossbar in stoppage time.

By then Brentford were defending their lead with 10 men after Shandon Baptiste had been sent off with 26 minutes remaining after being shown a second yellow card.

A first win in four moves the Bees up to ninth on eight points. Wolves drop to 14th with three points.

City and Southampton draw

Manchester City were unable to convert dominance into goals as they were held to a goalless draw with Southampton.

The home side controlled possession in the first half and came closest to scoring through Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Southampton were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes when Kyle Walker fouled Adam Armstrong, for which he was shown a red card.

However, both decisions were overturned after referee Jonathan Moss reviewed on the pitch-side monitor.

Sterling fired home at the other end late on, but his strike was ruled out for offside.

A first draw of the season for Man City puts them second on 10 points, while Southampton drop to 15th with four points.