Liverpool keeper scores injury-time winner in crunch PL clash at West Brom

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was the unlikely hero at the other end of the pitch as he scored an injury-time winner at West Brom to keep his team’s hopes of a top-four finish alive.

He also entered the record books as the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score a goal.

Deep into injury time at the Hawthorns and with the score locked at 1-1, Liverpool looked set to suffer a potentially fatal blow to their hopes of securing Champions League football next season after being frustrated by the already-relegated hosts.

But marching up the pitch for a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, Reds keeper Alisson rose at the near post to guide a brilliant glancing header into the net.

Jurgen Klopp could barely believe his eyes on the touchline while Alisson was mobbed by his teammates in the opposition box.

The Brazilian burst into tears at the final whistle, and later spoke of his emotions during a season in which he lost his father to a tragic drowning accident in his homeland.

“I’m too emotional,” said the 28-year-old star.

“My father, I hope he was here to see it, but I know he’s with God on his side, celebrating…

“Scoring this goal, I’m really happy to help them [the team].

“I can’t be more happy than I am now,” he said.

“The cross was brilliant again, I just tried to put my head on the ball, it was the best goal I’ve ever scored…

“Those kind of things you can’t explain, God put his hand on my head.”

West Brom had taken the lead through Hal-Robson Kanu 15 minutes into the match before Egyptian marksman Mo Salah struck back in the 33rd minute.

The Baggies thought they had sealed a winner through Kyle Bartley only for it to be ruled out for offside, before Liverpool’s Brazilian stopper emerged as their unlikely matchwinner.

“Unbelievable, insane technique,” said Klopp of the winner from his goalkeeper.

“It means a lot, we’re still in the race, that’s all we can do…

“I know exactly what it means to him, of course it’s touching.”

The result keeps the Anfield club in the hunt for a top-four place as they moved to within one point of fifth-placed Chelsea and three points behind Leicester in third with two games to play.

Chelsea next play Leicester on Tuesday in a game which – whatever the result – will give Liverpool the initiative heading into their final two games against Burnley away and Crystal Palace at home.