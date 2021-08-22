Lukaku shows class as Chelsea defeat Arsenal 2-0, United draw against Southampton

Romelu Lukaku made a dream return for Chelsea with a goal on his second debut as Thomas Tuchel’s side maintained their winning start to 2021/22 with a 2-0 victory at Arsenal.

Lukaku, a summer signing from Inter Milan, took just 15 minutes to score his first goal in his second spell with the Blues, sweeping home Reece James’s inviting delivery from close range.

James doubled Chelsea’s lead on 35 minutes, controlling a pass from fellow Academy graduate Mason Mount before rifling the ball beyond goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal tried to get a foothold with Rob Holding heading wide moments before substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 63rd-minute shot was saved by Edouard Mendy.

Lukaku might have added his second, and Chelsea’s third, but Leno produced a superb save to turn the striker’s bullet header from Mount’s cross on to the bar.

Chelsea’s Lukaku notched his 114th Premier League goal, overtaking Ian Wright to become the competition’s 20th highest scoring player. Lukaku also became the eighth non-Englishman to score 50+ goals both home and away in the competition.

Premier League pundit Tony Adams, said of the game:

“As a former Arsenal player and an as an Arsenal fan, that was painful to watch at times. The gulf between the two teams was massive, and at times it looked like men against boys. Lukaku absolutely dominated the two Arsenal centre halves.”

Man Utd draw

In an earlier game, Mason Greenwood scored his second goal of the season as Manchester United equalled Arsenal’s Premier League record of 27 successive unbeaten away matches with a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Harry Maguire hit the woodwork after connecting with Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick before Mohammed Salisu cleared the loose ball off the line as Man Utd went close on seven minutes.

Paul Pogba then headed narrowly over from a Luke Shaw cross but despite their bright start, the visitors went behind in the 30th minute when Che Adams’ shot deflected in off Fred.

Man Utd levelled 10 minutes into the second half with a low finish from Greenwood after Pogba had created the opening with his fifth assist of the season.

Greenwood, twice, and Fernandes went close as the Red Devils pressed for the winner.

But it was Southampton who nearly claimed the three points, David De Gea denying Adam Armstrong with an instinctive parry after Adams had played the striker in on 74 minutes.