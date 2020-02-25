Lulu-Briggs: Dumo violates court order, removes body of father to unknown destination – family

In flagrant violation of the December 23, 2019 ruling of a Ghana High Court and in total disregard for the rule of law, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has today unilaterally taken his father’s body and conveyed same to a location not known to the family, the widow of the deceased, Chief (Mrs) Seinye Lulu Briggs has announced.

The December 23, 2019 judgment of the High Court of Ghana, which was also upheld by the Supreme Court of Ghana, ruled on preconditions that must be met before the body of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs is released for burial. One of the preconditions was that the widow, Dr. Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs would have two representatives while the body of her husband is being conveyed for burial.

Sadly that was not done. Apart from two of his siblings – Senibo and Sofiri – other members of the family were neither notified nor involved as ordered by the Court, while took away the body of their father. The High Chief acknowleged that he had seven children. Incidentally, four of them now have no idea of the whereabouts of their father’s body. Dumo took sole custody of the Deceased’s body – apart from possibly two of his brothers who have always worked against his father while he was alive.

A letter written by Dr. Mrs Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs on the 13th of February, 2020 requesting the definite date for the repatriation of the body of the Deceased, the identity of the delegation of the Deceased’s family as defined by custom, the destination funeral room in Nigeria where the body will be stored pending burial and the transportation arrangements for the repatriation of the body, was never responded to.

Mrs. Lulu-Briggs wonders why men who humiliated their father, take over his company and imprison her husband would be so interested in his body, especially as Dumo had insisted that he be given tissue samples from his father’s body. The refusal by the Military pathologist caused him to insist on a second autopsy on his father.

Notwithstanding the fact that the other children of the High Chief do not know where the body of their father is presently, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs hopes that her stepson who has illegally removed the body of her husband would fix the burial date for his father and allow him the rest that he rightfully deserves.