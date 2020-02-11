Lulu-Briggs: Ghanaian Supreme Court okays release of autopsy report

The Supreme Court of Ghana in a landmark judgment today dismissed an application brought before it to stop the release of the already filed autopsy report of High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs.

The autopsy report has been at the heart of a legal tussle between three children of the deceased, represented by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and the other four children and the widow. A lower court has ordered the release of the autopsy.

The court further dismissed all other applications before it, paving the way for the filed autopsy report to be finally released as clamoured by Widow of the late High Chief O. B. Lulu-Briggs, Dr. Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs

More details soon…