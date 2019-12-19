Makinde appoints Fuji artiste Taye Currency his SA on culture, tourism

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has appointed Fuji musician, Taiwo Akande Adebisi, populary known as Taye Currency (Baba Honourable) as his Special Adviser on Culture and Tourism.

The Ibadan-based musician made this known in a post on his verified instagram account on Thursday.

The post reads: “Big thanks you to His Excellency Enginer @seyi_amakinde , With immense gratitude, let me use this opportunity to register my heart-felt gratitude and sincere appreciation to my Governor Enginer @seyi_amakinde Governor of oyo state, Nigeria, for his positive transformation of oyo state Community.

“Now he also appoint me as the S.A On Culture & tourism at #Tayecurrency@45 I really appreciate this May almighty Allah continue to Strength you more #omituntun247”.