Makinde meets Obasanjo, says not aware of Malami’s pronouncement on Amotekun

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on Wednesday explained that the Amotekun security outfit created by South West Governors was to compliment the efforts of other security outfits in the country and not to supplant them.

Makinde disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

He said the security outfit was to fill the gap identified in the security mapping of the country, insisting that security is key to the nation’s well-being.

On the Attorney-General of the Federation’s description of Amotekun as illegal, the Oyo State Governor said he is not aware of the development.

He said his visit to the former president was to greet him over the new year and to give him the best wishes in 2020, according to the tradition.

Speaking about his strides in Oyo State, he affirmed that he was just following his well planned document for governance which he prepared before winning the governorship election in 2019.