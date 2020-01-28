Malami’s order: Court restrains police, sacked Oyo council chairmen from forceful takeover of councils

An Oyo State High Court has restrained the 68 sacked council chairmen from forcefully taking over the secretariats of local government areas(LGAs) and local council development areas (LCDAs) across the state.

The Court, sitting in Ibadan and presided over by Justice Moshood Abass, today granted the four reliefs sought by the lead counsel to the Oyo State Government, Dr. Akin Onigbinde(SAN), including an order of interim injunction restraining the sacked chairmen from forcefully taking over the councils or taking steps capable of causing breach of peace in the state.

The orders of interim injunction, which were granted by the court, the followed an ex-parte motion filed by the State Government in Suit No: I/28/2020.

Also restrained were the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN); Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu; Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Mr. Shina Olukolu and the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Chief Akin Oke.

The parties and their agents were restrained from taking any step that could tamper with local government administration pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The judge also restrained the sacked chairmen, as well as the four other defendants, their officers, agents, privies or otherwise, from taking steps that would cause a breach of peace by embarking on self-help to give effect to a letter dated January 14, 2020 with reference number HAGF/OYO/2020/VOL.I/1 issued by Malami to the sacked chairmen and the Inspector General of Police, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.