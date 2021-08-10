Malaria: 3.7 million Ogun households to get treated nets

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government on Monday promised to give necessary support to ensure successful distribution of over 3.7 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Treated Nets (LLINs), to households across the State.

The Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele made this pledge in Abeokuta, while playing host to a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Health and advocacy group of the Society for Family Health (SFH).

Salako-Oyedele revealed that each year, malaria kills nearly half a million people worldwide and 70 percent of such deaths occur among children under five years of age, noting that the disease also kills 10 people every hour in Nigeria.

She added that eradicating the disease would require effective campaign and advocacy prior to the distribution of the nets to the people, saying ‘’insecticidal treated nets are form of personal protection that has been proven to reduce malaria illness, severe disease and death. I implore everyone to key into this programme’’.

The Deputy Governor appreciated Federal Government and SFH for the achievements recorded so far in scaling down malaria attack in the country, enthusing that the distribution of the nets would reduce preventable deaths associated with the scourge.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker said the incidences of malaria is higher in rural areas, adding that the disease is 2.5 percent higher in adult compared to children, and emphasised that the nets would prevent contact with mosquitoes.

In his remarks, the advocacy team lead and representative of Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Tim Obot, assured that the distribution would be seamless in the State, revealing that trained indigenous individuals have been employed for the process.

Also speaking, the Deputy Project Director for SFH, Mr. John Ocholi revealed that mechanism has been put in place on the modalities for the distribution of the nets.

The Climax of the event was the decoration of Deputy Governor as the net ambassador for 2021/2024.