Man beats motorcylist to death in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command say they have arrested a 40- year- old man, Michael Salako for allegedly beating a motorcyclist, identified as Abudu, to death at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, over his refusal to carry him.

The suspect was apprehended last Wednesday.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement issued in Abeokuta, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Lafenwa divisional headquarters, Samuel Aladegoroye, at about 12noon that an Okada rider has been beaten to death at Sanni Street, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

He said Aladegoroye mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

During interrogation, Oyeyemi added that the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community, informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.

Oyeyemi said, “He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to fight between them.

“While the fighting was going on, the deceased collapsed and gave up the ghost.

“The corpse of the victim simply identified as Abudu has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.