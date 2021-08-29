Man beats, rapes 27-year-old lady in Ogun, claims he’s drunk

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 33-year- old man, Imoleayo Adekoya for allegedly raping a 27- year- old lady (name withheld).

The suspect was arrested on Saturday following a report lodged at Sakora divisional headquarters Sagamu, by the victim.

According to a statement by the state Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta and made available to newsmen, the victim had reported that while she was coming from Ipoji area, the suspect accosted her and accused her of not greeting him.

He added that the lady said she apologised to him and asked him not to be annoyed, that it was because she didn’t know him.

Oyeyemi said further, “But surprisingly, the man pounced on her and started beating her and dragged her to the back of his house where he forcefully tore her clothes and had sex with her despite her shouting and struggling.”

Acting on the report from the victim, the Divisional Police Officer, Sakora, Rowland Dahunsi, quickly detailed detectives to follow the petitioner, who was accompanied to the station by her father, to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested with the assistance of the people around.

On interrogation, he said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, “but claimed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.”

Oyeyemi explained that the victim has been taken to hospital for treatment and medical report.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligenceence Department, Abeokuta for further investigation and prosecution.