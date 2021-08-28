Man City dominate 10-man Arsenal in 5-0 cracker to go top

“Sometimes stats don’t paint the overall picture; today they do. Five-nil doesn’t flatter Man City. Twenty-five shots to one; 90% possession in that second half. Arsenal weren’t second best, or third best; they were a long way down that pecking order. Man City were superb and they’re going to be difficult to dislodge,” says Premier League pundit Matt Holland.

Indeed, this was a five-star display from Man City sees them top the Premier League table on goal difference. Ferran Torres (x2) Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri scored in an emphatic win!

Meanwhile, for Arsenal it’s three defeats in a row without scoring, and they sit at the bottom of the table. And Granit Xhaka’s red card makes matters worse for Mikel Arteta.

Manchester City extended their unbeaten Premier League run against Arsenal to 12 matches with a resounding 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts took a seventh-minute lead courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan header and Ferran Torres doubled City’s advantage five minutes later from close range.

Granit Xhaka was dismissed for serious foul play, following a challenge on Joao Cancelo in the 35th-minute, before Gabriel Jesus finished from Jack Grealish’s pass to add a third before half-time.

Rodri’s controlled 25-yard strike made it four on 53 minutes, before Torres headed in substitute Riyad Mahrez’s cross to complete the scoring six minutes from time.

City, who have now won their last three home league matches 5-0, go top of the table ahead of West Ham United, who take on Crystal Palace this afternoon, on goal difference.

Arsenal sit bottom with three defeats from three.