Man dies of stab wounds over N3000 disagreement with lover at Sagamu

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

An 18 – old woman, Idowu Abosede has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly stabbing her lover, Aliyu Ibrahim to death.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call by the Seriki Hausa in Sagamu area of the state.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, the suspect and the new dead boyfriend were arguing over the sum of N3,000 and this led to the fatal stabbing of the man.

Oyeyemi said the two lovers were dragging a knife with each other when rhe suspect allegedly used the knife to stab the boyfriend on his chest which resulted to his death.

He said: “On receiving the distress call, the DPO Shagamu, Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to the scene where the teenager was apprehended.

“The blood stained knife which was used to stab the deceased was also recovered”.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that she came to pass the night with her lover, he deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3,000 belonging to the deceased but he was not ready to part with the whole N3,000 and that was what led to argument between them.

She added that it was the deceased who brought out the knife and it was while she was dragging it with him that the knife stabbed him on his chest.

The corpse of the deceased has been released to his relation on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic rights.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.