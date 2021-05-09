Man Utd’s comeback win over Villa keeps title hopes alive

Not yet time for the celebratory drink, Pep. Man Utd complete a 10th comeback from behind on the road this season, firing in three in the second half.

Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani scored the goals as Manchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Aston Villa and stop Manchester City from being confirmed as champions.

After his earlier shot was deflected over, Bertrand Traore struck for Villa with a brilliant strike into the top-right corner from an acute angle on on 24 minutes.

Seven minutes after the break, Douglas Luiz fouled Paul Pogba, allowing Fernandes to stroke in the penalty to level. It was the 113th penalty taken this season, breaking the all-time competition record of 112 previously set in 2006/07.

Four minutes later, United were ahead when Greenwood turned sharply in the penalty area and arrowed a shot in the near post.

Cavani’s glancing header from Marcus Rashford’s cross sealed United’s win before Ollie Watkins was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Five of Edinson Cavani’s nine PL goals this season have come when he has been a substitute. The Uruguayan has also registered two of his three assists when appearing off the bench.

The win means second-placed Man Utd have claimed 31 points from losing positions this season. They are 10 points behind leaders Man City with a match in hand.

Villa drop to 11th on 48 points.