Man with 17 kids from different women impregnates 16-year-old daughter

By Michael Adesanya

A 42- year-old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi has been arrested by the men of Ogun State Police Command for impregnating and taking his 16-year old biological daughter for an abortion.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim, who reported at Ewekoro police station, that her ex-husband – who happens to be the father of the girl – has impregnated their daughter and took her to a quack medical practitioner to procure abortion for her.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the mother said since the abortion was carried out, the victim has been bleeding.

On the strength of the report, Oyeyemi said, the DPO Ewekoro division, Rotimi Jeje detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

The statement said: “The suspect, who was said to have 17 children from different women, on interrogation, confessed to have slept with the victim several time which resulted to her pregnancy. In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother has separated from the suspect years back and the victim has been living with her until about six months ago, when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother. All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter”, it added

The state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has directed that the suspect be transferred to Anti-Human trafficking and child labor Unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.