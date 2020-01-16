Nine burnt to death as De Modern Transport Coy’s bus catches fire enroute Ore

By Michael Adesanya
Nine people have been reported killed whilethree others were injured in a ghastly accident that occurred at Ore – Ijebu Ode – Sagamu expressway of Ogun State.
Cityvoice gathered that the incident occurred when a Toyota Hiace Commercial Bus exploded while carrying 17 passengers along the expressway.
The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele while confirming the incident in a statement and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, said that ten persons who sustained various degrees of injury were
rescued from the inferno.
He however revealed that some passengers were still trapped inside the burning bus as the time of filing this report.
Oladele maintained that the cause of the explosion was due to malfunctioning of the fuel tank.
The statement reads: “Preliminary investigating by the FRSC Crash Investigator revealed that the vehicle, while on transit,s malfunctioning and had to stop intermittently at several times to repair faulty fuel pump and fuel tank which they kept on managing by tying ropes to support the malfunctioned fuel tank.
”The driver hoped he could manage the vehicle to Lagos, but it suddenly sparked and became engulfed in fire while on motion.
“The unidentified flammable substances conveyed in the bus assisted to intensify the inferno.
“After the fire was extinguished by the Nigeria Fire Service, a total of nine persons, consisting of seven adults and two children were confirmed dead,” he said.
Oladele advised motorists to adhere strictly with the 1947 United Nations Agreement Concerning the International Carriage of Dangereous Goods by Road (ADR) to prevent this type of avoidable crash .
He said that the injured victims were rescued to ROONA Hospital Ijebu Ode for immediate medical attention , while the deceased were deposited at same hospital morgue.
The sector commander commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate incident and requested their relatives to contact the FRSC Unit Command at Ijebu Ode for details of the crash .