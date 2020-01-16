Nine burnt to death as De Modern Transport Coy’s bus catches fire enroute Ore

By Michael Adesanya

Nine people have been reported killed whilethree others were injured in a ghastly accident that occurred at Ore – Ijebu Ode – Sagamu expressway of Ogun State.

Cityvoice gathered that the incident occurred when a Toyota Hiace Commercial Bus exploded while carrying 17 passengers along the expressway.

The State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele while confirming the incident in a statement and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, said that ten persons who sustained various degrees of injury were

rescued from the inferno.

He however revealed that some passengers were still trapped inside the burning bus as the time of filing this report.

Oladele maintained that the cause of the explosion was due to malfunctioning of the fuel tank.

The statement reads: “Preliminary investigating by the FRSC Crash Investigator revealed that the vehicle, while on transit,s malfunctioning and had to stop intermittently at several times to repair faulty fuel pump and fuel tank which they kept on managing by tying ropes to support the malfunctioned fuel tank.