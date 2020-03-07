MI lights up Alimoso as 9mobile expands 4G LTE coverage

Innovative and customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile, took its expanded 4G-LTE coverage awareness campaign to the vast Low Cost Housing Estate in Abesan, Ipaja, Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State over the weekend during which residents were thrilled by multi-talented Nigerian rapper, hip-hop artiste and music producer, Jude Abaga popularly known as ‘MI’.

Green Field Playing Ground, Abesan Estate, was lit up in frenzy as MI and other local acts like ‘Mr Real’ dished out lyrical renditions to the delight of the crowd including new and existing 9mobile customers, fun seekers and residents, who came to enjoy the fun at the weekend gig under the auspices of 9mobile Funfair. Activities at the event included raffle draws, fun games and dance competition in which participants went home with fantastic prizes including a 220-volt power generating set as the grand prize.

The funfair was put together to sensitize customers of the deployment of 9mobile 4G LTE now in 16 cities and towns across Nigeria and also to empower customers and residents alike through the presentation of gifts.

Speaking at the event, Manager, Data Services, 9mobile, Godswill Nnaji, said, “This 4G LTE launch from 9mobile is another way of redefining customer experience and restating our service delivery mantra of listening to our wonderful customers and putting their interest first at the core of our operations.

“Our customers are key to us hence, we have listened to them. The customers said they wanted more, which is why we have brought 4G LTE to their neighborhood to ensure fast and seamless browsing experience. The customers said they wanted us to bring fun, and that is what we have done, we have brought fun, games and music, from Nigeria’s hip-hop icon ‘MI’ and hip-hop crooner Mr. Real, to ignite our communities”.

Nnaji added that, in alignment with its reputation as an innovative and caring network, 9mobile was set to rollout exciting offers to reward customers for their continued loyalty to the brand over the past 11 years.

Other highlights of activities at the event included jokes, refreshments and presentation of fabulous prizes to lucky winners courtesy of 9mobile.

The grand prize winner of a 220-volt generating set, Mrs. Dupe Adeyemi, disclosed that it was her daughter, Ireti Adeyemi, that encouraged her to attend the show. She said with excitement: “9mobile thank you o!, I am very grateful. I didn’t know that I will win, it is my daughter who convinced me to go and enter for the raffle. I believed my number would win and now I am a winner of a generator. I am so grateful. Thank you to 9mobile”

Other prizes won buy customers who could not hold their joy and appreciations for 9mobile included 5kg gas cylinders, 10kg bags of rice, 5-liter groundnut oil rechargeable standing fans, sewing machines, microwave ovens, electric kettles, pressing irons, cordless electric kettles and table refrigerator.

The dazzling stage performance by the winner of the rap challenge, Ifeanyi Favour Ofomata aka I-Rhay, also wowed the audience while the young act was handsomely rewarded with studio recording offer by MI under his record label to encourage the upcoming artiste in his music career.

The Abesan funfair was the climax of series of activations in Lagos as part of the multi-location activations of the launch of 9mobile 4G LTE in additional 10 cities and towns across some locations in Nigeria as well as the upgrade of 4G LTE in existing six cities and towns including Lagos. Other locations are Aba, Abuja, Nasarawa, Calabar, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Onitsha, Owerri, Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Uyo, Aba and Ogun.

9mobile is the only Nigerian network that provides its customers with 4G-enabled SIM cards right from the point of purchase without a need for a SIM swap or upgrade to enjoy 4G LTE services. This allows customers enjoy a whole new world of highspeed browsing experience.