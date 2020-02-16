Ministry of Education commends FUOYE management over infrastructural development

The Federal Ministry of Education has commended the management of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) over the quick completion of various faculty buildings and other notable projects within its campus.

Mr Abdulahi Jubril, representing the Federal Ministry of Education, gave the commendation last Wednesday in Oye-Ekiti after an inspection tour on some of the newly completed faculty buildings of the university at both Oye and Ikole-Ekiti campuses.

Jubril, who described the various projects as excellent, said he was delighted with the management and the governing council of the University for their achievements.

He described the projects on both campuses as laudable, adding that the development has transformed FUOYE to a world class university.

He said: “I have visited virtually all the newly built faculty of Management, Pharmacy, Engineering, Agriculture, Mass Communication studio, female hostels among others, in fact, they are world class buildings with good interiors and structures.

“The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, is rated 1st among its counterpart established in the same period, I am not surprise with these achievements because the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Soremekun and the governing council are goal setters.

“They have really proved that traits of excellence by taking FUOYE to a greater height which can compete favourably with other notable universities in Nigeria.”

He advised management of the university to neglect any form of negative criticism and focus on developing the university.

Similarly, representative of the Federal Government on FUOYE’s Governing Council, Mr Sabo Inuah, expressed confidence that facilities in the university would complete favourably with their counterparts across the country and beyond.

He said that the ugly narration of FUOYE by some distractors would not deter both the management and the governing council from promoting excellence among staff, students and management staff.

“For those people criticising FUOYE, we have taken them positively, two, they are part of human nature, no matter how good you are, people will still condemn some of your actions.

“These things are not new to us and we don’t allow ourselves to be distracted,’’ he said.

He explained that the council and management of FUOYE has established a benchmark that whoever was coming to the university must build on and such persons must also promote academic excellence and infrastructural development.