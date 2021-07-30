Motorcyclist dies days after he was shot allegedly by policemen at Osogbo

A 30-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Saheed Olabomi, believed to have been shot by an anti-riot policeman in Osogbo, capital of Osun State has died.

Olabomi was shot along old Oba road via Oke-Onitea junction on Tuesday while conveying a passenger, Tajudeen Olabosipo, along the route. He had been in coma and on a life support machine at Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo since Tuesday evening.

The incident led to massive protest in Osogbo as commercial motorcyclists mobilised and make bonfires at the popular Oke-Fai Junction.

Osun State government intervened and vowed to pay all the medical bills.

However, Olabomi’s brother, Adewale Oyedele, has revealed that his brother died around 8:15 pm.

“When Saheed’s mother heard about the demise of her son, her health deteriorated and she had been taken to hospital,” Adewale said. “He died around 8:15 PM yesterday. He was immediately taken to the morgue. The plan to bury him has not been concluded.

“The family is sad over the matter. The wife of Saheed and relatives have been crying since yesterday. The family is aggrieved with the police, we don’t want to see any police officer here. Saheed has a wife and two children. He was the one taking care of her mother.

“The family is yet to make any statement over my brother’s death. The Aragbiji of Iragbiji is involved in the matter because we are of the same family. The family is having a meeting with the monarch now.

“He studied Business Administration in Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin. He had OND (Ordinary National Diploma).”