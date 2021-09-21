Move to exclude police from Contributory Pension Scheme pass second reading

By Onuora Aninwobodo

A Bill for an Act to Amend the Pension Reform Act, 2014 to provide for Exemption of the Nigeria Police Force from the Contributory Pension Scheme and for Related Matters has passed second reading in the floor of the House of Representatives.

The Sponsor of the bill Francis Ejiroghene Waive representing Ughelli North/South/Udu federal constituency of Delta state while leading the debate on the bill said the bill seeks to amend section 5, sub section 1A of the pension reform Act.

He said the bill seeks to include the Nigerian Police among those exempted from the compulsory contributory pension, like the Armed forces and DSS.

Hon Ejiroghene said that the aim of including the Nigerian Police in the Contributory Pension Scheme is defeated as they are shortchanged, in view of the duties performed by men of the police force.

Hon Ejiroghene shed more light on the plight of police retirees and urged the house to support the move to exclude men of the police force from the Contributory Pension Scheme.

He said the disparity between the Police force and other security agencies informed and motivated his decision to sponsor the Bill.

Bear in mind that there has been opposition against the move to amend the Pension Reform Act 2014 to exclude personnel of the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Security, Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, from the Contributory Pension Scheme from Nigeria Labour Congress, National Pension Commission and some stakeholders, who have totally rejected the plan, warning that it would among others, undermine the system.

In their views the bill is not workable and if implemented, it will collapse the pension system.