My sex tape blackmail agony – Tiwa Savage

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has sensationally revealed how she is being blackmailed over a sex tape gone public, but says she won’t pay.

The singer said the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her lover, whom she said deleted it after he realised his error; but not until it had already been downloaded by a stalker.

Savage, 41, one of the world’s biggest Afrobeats stars and is signed to Universal Music Group, said she cried when she first saw the video and feared public reaction to it.

“I am not going to call it a sex tape, but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now,” she told radio host Angie Martinez of Power 105.1 in New York.

She revealed that the incident happened last month and that the person tried extorting money from her, but that she was not going to allow anyone to blackmail her “for doing something that is natural”.

“I am that crazy I could put it out myself – you are not making any money off me,” she said.

She is currently in the US where she is promoting her latest album Water and Garri, which has collaborations with US stars such as Brandy and Nas.

She remained calm through the interview but said she was going through internal turmoil, and that she could not sleep when she first received the video on Wednesday.

“Why now, when the music is so good and I don’t want this to overshadow what’s going on,” she said.

Savage was married to artist manager, Tunji “Teebillz” Balogun in 2013 but she filed for divorce in 2018 after the pair publicly fell out two years earlier over accusations of infidelity.

They have a six-year-old son and Savage says she is worried about the impact the video could have on him and her mother.

“I am going to talk to him and for me it is even later on when he’s about 15 and someone is trying to be rude to him… I just have to brace him up,” she said.