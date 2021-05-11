NABTEB releases Nov-Dec 2020 results, seeks emphasis on Technical, Vocational Education

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has called for increased emphasis on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) at all levels in Nigeria.

She made the call on Monday at the national headquarters of NABTEB in Benin, Edo state, while announcing the release of the results of the November/December examinations conducted by the Board.

The NABTEB boss pointed out that TVET was “to train the youths and adults alike, preparing them to develop relevant skills needed for today’s labour market and for academic progression.”

She further noted that “the global economy offered Nigeria new opportunities to adopt TVET, technology and science as veritable tools for national growth and development.”

Announcing the results, Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe disclosed that 75.72 percent of the total number of candidates (21,175) that sat for the examinations obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, while 92.42 per cent (25,844 candidates) scored five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics.