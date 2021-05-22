NAF team pay condolence visit to Ibadan home of about- to-wed pilot of ill fated plane

Officials of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have paid a condolence visit to the family of Flt.-Lt. Taiwo Asaniyi, the pilot of the military jet that crashed in Kaduna.

The pilot, whose wedding was around the corner, was one of the crew members who died in the crash at the Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The Commander of the 671 NAF base detachment in Ibadan, Air Commodore Peter Simeon, led other officers to the late pilot’s residence in Ibadan to console the aged parents.

Responding on behalf of the family, Deacon Adeleke, who thanked the NAF for the early visit, asked the Federal Government to immortalise all the victims.

He advised that the government should always remember the families of the deceased