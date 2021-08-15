NDLEA nabs Italy bound passenger with 100 wraps of heroin

An Italy-bound woman, Mrs. Nnadi Nora Chinyere has been arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of same substance.

She was arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the airport at the departure hall.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA‘s spokesman, in a statement on Sunday said the arrest was part of sustained nationwide offensive action against drug traffickers by the agency.

He said Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021, during an outward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy.

Babafemi alleged that the drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream.

The NDLEA‘s spokesman added that in the same vein, on Thursday, 12th August, 2021, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency intercepted a United Kingdom bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

He said further investigation revealed the consignment contained 66.600kg of cannabis sativa; 1.600kg heroin

and 1.450kg of cocaine with a combined weight of 69.65kilograms, all concealed inside cosmetics.

Babafemi added that on Thursday 5th August, narcotic officers on routine patrol intercepted another consignment of 25.8 kilograms of cocaine and cannabis concealed inside foodstuffs going to London, UK at NAHCO export warehouse.

He explained that when the export package was opened and examined, 2.3kg of cocaine and 23.5kg of compressed cannabis were discovered inside.