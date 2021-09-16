News Agency of Nigeria renames HQ after Wada Maida, seeks more funding from FG

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The National Headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria has been renamed after the one-time Managing Director and Chairman Board of Directors of the agency, Mallam Wada Abdullahi Maida. The NAN Headquarters will now be known as Wada Maida House.

The renaming ceremony was attended by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed as the Chief Host and the Governor of Kastina state, among other dignitaries

In his brief remark, the Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Buki Ponle said what made the event remarkable was the renaming of an edifice after an illustrious son who lived, stuck to and died for the development of news agency journalism in Nigeria, as well as the promotion of responsible journalism dripping in positive reportage.

He said “the story of NAN is incomplete without Wada Maida, whose contribution to the growth, survival and development of the Agency remain immeasurable.”

Mr Ponle maintained that NAN reached it’s apogee during Wada’s tenure as the Managing Director, flourishing locally and globally. He however stated that the Agency is financially handicapped and called for the Ministry of Information’s assistance as he maintained that the “truth remains that we are underfunded , and this is no exaggeration.”

The NAN MD/ CEO said the Act establishing the Agency is 45 years old, constituting another set of hindrance for the agency. He appealed to relevant stakeholders, especially the National Assembly, to bail the agency out of the quagmire it found itself

Mohammed said the late Wada was a thorough journalist and called on media practitioners to put Nigeria first in whatever they are doing. The Minister said that it is true that the nation has challenges, but the challenges are being addressed, especially in the area of security .