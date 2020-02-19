Niger Delta leader, Col. Paul Ogbebo (rtd) dies at 80

A leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Edo State, Col Paul Ogbebor (rtd) is dead.

The deceased, who celebrated 80 years in May, 2019, was also the leader of the Benin socio-cultural group, Edo Leaders of Thought (ELT).

A veteran of the Nigerian civil war, Colonel Ogbebor who was said to have died Monday night from an undisclosed ailment.

It was how not clear if he died at home or in a hospital.

As at the time of filing this report, details of his death were still sketchy.

Facebook is awash with reports of his death.