Niger State Commissioner for Information abducted by gunmen

The spate of kidnappings by terrorists in Niger State continues as gunmen stormed the residence of the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed and took him away.

Security sources said Mohammed was abducted at his Baban Tunga residence in the Tafa Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

Hundreds of school children abducted by terrorist gangs are still with their abductors, even after millions of naira have been paid as ransom.