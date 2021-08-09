Niger State Commissioner for Information abducted by gunmen

The gunmen, said to be about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 1am during a heavy downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.
The abductors are yet to make any contact with the family as of the time of filing this report.
This incident is coming barely 24 hours after the an All Progressive Congress (APC) zonal Chairman was kidnapped by gunmen from his farm in Bobi, Mariga local government area of the state on Saturday morning.
The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the incident.
He confirmed that the Commissioner was abducted during a downpour which lasted till this morning.
Matane however said that the security officers are already on his trail of the abductors and hope they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt, adding that the abductors have not reached out to anyone.
“He was kidnapped at the early hours of today around 1:00 am at Baban tunga in Tafa local government. Security are already on the trail of the kidnapper, we hope they would discover him soon and rescue him unharmed,” he said.