NIGERIA@ 61: CDD congratulates Nigerians, reiterates importance of strong institutions, peaceful coexistence

AFRICA’S leading pro-democracy research and policy think tank, the Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 61st independence anniversary, and reiterated its admonition for a united front in tackling the myriad of developmental challenges plaguing the country.

In a statement signed by the Director of CDD, Idayat Hassan, the organisation noted that given the complexity of the challenges, a sustainable solution would require every citizen’s support and cooperation.

On the part of the government, the organisation said it has become expedient to henceforth match rhetoric with action to strengthen institutions saddled with delivering good governance and democratic progress.

These institutions, CDD reiterated, include the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Police Force, the Armed Forces, and the media among others.

“At CDD, we believe that safety and security of lives and properties, economic and social wellbeing of the people, freedom of expression, free press, and respect for fundamental human rights are the key features expected in a democratic system. And these still remain largely desirable in Nigeria,” Hassan said.

“The government should do more in meeting these obligations. For instance, INEC should be supported on its technological innovation drive, including its willingness to digitally transmit elections results. This leap is what will ultimately give credence to our electoral system and guarantee credible and peaceful elections.

“The Armed Forces and the Police also need all the support they can get. And these go beyond the procurement of hardware, recruitment, or salary payment. As the country’s first and last line of defense, they need adequate medical attention, social care, retirement plans, housing, and all other motivation that boost morale and increase productivity.”

While commending their resilience over the years, CDD said besides patience, citizens should also contribute more to nation-building and peaceful coexistence through deliberate actions.

These actions include holding leaders accountable, participating in electioneering processes, engaging in constructive and solution-driven criticism, and avoiding further use of mis/disinformation to cause chaos in the country.

“Nigerians deserve a system that would guarantee safety and security of all, and blind to religion, ethnicity, and political affiliation. A system that will protect the freedom of the press, expression, other fundamental human rights of all, and avails the citizens an equitable social justice system.

“But as citizens, we also have a role to play. These includes being part of the peacebuilding project, helping to drive military and non-military solutions to the security challenges, and actively participating in the governance system, before, during and after election.

“Patriotism is also key. Because Nigeria is our own country, we must believe in it, invest in its peaceful existence, and unite against all internal and foreign actors who may seek to set it ablaze”, the statement reads further.