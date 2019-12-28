Nigeria will survive its challenges, says Gen. Bajowa at 79th birthday

Gen . Olu Bajowa (Rtd) has expressed optimism that Nigeria will soon overcome the challenges she is facing now, saying that her economic and political challenges will ease off in the course of time.

The retired Army General called for devolution of power and drastic reduction of the expensive cost of governance in the country.

Bajowa, the former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, stated this at the cutting of his 79th birthday cake on Friday in his residence in London.

He said that Nigeria as a country is blessed with all it takes to be a great nation.

According to him, Nigeria is endowed with human and natural resources to be the giant of Africa and indeed the black race.

He added that the only major problem of the country was leadership since independence which according to him had made Nigeria to come behind other independent nations like Malaysia.

“I do not share the prophecy of doom propounded in certain quarters of the polity.

“Our problems today are self imposed. Our founding fathers fashioned for the country a constitution based on federalism.

He, therefore, lent his voice to devolution of power with radical cuts in the cost of governance, saying otherwise, corruption would continue to fester at an exponential rate.

Bajowa, who is also Jagunmolu of Ikaleland, thanked and gave glory to God for the blessing and protection over the years.

He asked God for another one year to be added to his age so as to live to celebrate his 80th birthday come 2020.

The Jagunmolu enjoined his children to be good characters and be loyal citizens of Nigeria, saying that is the only country they have.

He, therefore, thanked his family, particularly his wife, Princess Oluyemi, who is the Regent of Ayeka kingdom, for their help, care and devotion to make him age gracefully.