Nigerian Army celebrates Christmas victories over Boko Haram terrorists

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Tuesday inflicted defeat on Boko Haram elements in the area.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Among Iliyasu, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Iliyasu said that the feat was achieved when the troops conducted clearance operations against remnants of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama all in Madagali LGA of Adamawa.

According to him, the insurgents were decisively dealt with, forcing them to hurriedly flee the location in disarray.

“Troops destroyed all of the criminals’ structures, farmland, harvested grains stored in underground bunkers and one Lister grinding machine.

“In another encounter at Fadama Village, the criminals’ flag hoisted on a tree was captured and immediately lowered after the troops had effectively subdued the criminal insurgents with superior fire power forcing them to flee in disarray.

“Items recovered from the criminals include 2 bicycles, copies of Qur’an and several other personal effects. Interestingly, no causality was recorded by the gallant troops,” he said.

Iliyasu also disclosed that the troops of 151 Bn, Sector 1 OPLD, handed a humiliating defeat to the insurgents in the early hours of Dec. 25 while on clearance operation conducted deep into the Sambisa Forest.

He added that one suicide bomber who tried to force himself into the troops’ firm base was neutralised with effective fire power in the general area.

According to him, the Improvised Explosive Device strapped to his body got detonated in the process and his body parts were found scattered across the field.

“Items recovered in the aftermath of the encounter include 81mm mortar muzzle cover, two rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, one AK 47 magazine and one passport photo.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in his goodwill message to the troops, admonished them to remain resolute in their efforts at clearing and destroying all the hideouts and enclaves of the remnants of the criminal insurgents across the theatre,” he said. (NAN)