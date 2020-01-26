Nigerian Army claims victories over Boko Haram in Borno

The Nigerian Army troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have thwarted efforts by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack some soft targets in Borno.

The troops have also continued to continued to decimate the insurgent from different encounters across the North East, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement on Sunday.

Iliyasu reiterated the troops resolve to sustain their efforts until all the remnants of the Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province insurgents were completely wiped out.

He disclosed that the troops of 3 Battalion deployed in Gamborou-Ngala Local Government Area of Borno had on Jan. 18 repelled a Boko Haram attack on the Ngala Community.

According to him, the insurgents sneaked into the peaceful community in five gun trucks, motorcycles and a number of foot soldiers through the rear of a Humanitarian hub.

“They used a farm as cover with the heinous intent to unleash one of the most devastating terror attacks in recent times.

“Fortunately for the residents, the vigilant troops responded swiftly, engaging the criminals with overwhelming superior firepower, thereby forcing them to beat a hasty retreat in complete disarray.

“During the ensuing pursuit and exploitation embarked upon by the troops, one Boko Haram criminal suicide truck driver strapped with a suicide vest was neutralised.

“Items captured during the encounter include one AK 47 Rifle, one FN Rifle, one motorcycle and one heavily laden Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device with deadly explosive materials.”

Iliyasu added that preliminary investigations revealed that vehicles laden with IEDs and suicide bomber were heading to the IDP Camp in Gamborou-Ngala before the troops foiled the attack.

He added that five Humanitarian workers who took refuge in a bunker during the attack were successfully rescued by the troops.

According to him, on Jan. 24, troops of the same 3 Battalion deployed at Ngala bridge repelled another Boko Haram attack on their location.

He disclosed that the insurgents, who came in three gun trucks and a number of foot soldiers late afternoon, were engaged by the troops and inflicted heavy casualty on both their men and equipment.

The spokesperson disclosed that two of the three gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were captured at the end of the encounter.

He added that two anti-aircraft guns, one GPMG gun, two AK47 rifles, one GPMG barrel, 688 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 20 rounds of PKT ammunition and 63 rounds of 50 ammunition were also captured.

“One neutralised body of the criminal insurgents was recovered during exploitation while several other bodies and wounded were believed to be carted away as evident by the trails of blood found along their withdrawal route.

“Similarly, on Jan. 24, troops of 7 Division decisively cleared a Boko Haram ambush while on clearance operations between Firgi and Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

“In the aftermath of the encounter, two Boko Haram criminals were neutralised while others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, wishes to reassure the public of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring adequate security and enabling environment for a peaceful and prosperous nation,” he said. (NAN)