Nigerian Army partners Russia on acquisition of military equipment

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has stated that Nigerian Army (NA) will further explore the cordial bilateral relations between it and Russian government for acquisition of military equipment to enhance its operations across the country.

The COAS stated this Thursday, when the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin paid him a courtesy call at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Reminiscing the long existing relationship between the NA and the Russia, the COAS expressed the need to rekindle the relationship for their mutual benefit. He also solicited the support of the Russian government in the provision of sophisticated equipment to shore up NA’s combat efficiency in the fight against terrorism, insurgency and other sundry crimes orchestrating insecurity in some parts of the country.

He assured the Ambassador of NA’s determination in sustaining the cooperation.

The Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, lauded the contributions of the NA in the stability of the continent and described Nigeria as critical on the African continent in terms of military capability, trade and investment. He indicated interest in supporting the NA through provision of equipment and technical assistance.

Ambassador Alexey also affirmed the significance of the NA Aviation Unit in the enhancement of its operations in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other crimes.