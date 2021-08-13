Nigerian High Commission in London closes after 2 staff tested positive to COVID-19

The Nigeria High Commission in London has been shut down following outbreak of COVID 19 among staffers.

The Commission is to be shut down for 10 days as a result of the two officials of the Commission testing positive for Covid-19.

Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola confirmed the development to CITYVOICE.

A statement released on Thursday, 12 August, 2021 by the Commission explained that three officials of the Commission went for a meeting at the Home Office. The three were tested at the entrance of the Home and one tested positive and immediately went into isolation. The two others who tested negative but have close contact with him would also isolate for the next 10 days.



This prompted the Commission to do routine check of all its staff and another official tested positive.

Therefore, in line with Covid-19 protocols of the Host Country, the Commission will be shut for 10 days so that other officials who were in close contact with the affected ones will isolate.