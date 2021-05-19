Nigerian Immigration Service suspends processing of passports for two weeks

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Muhammad Babandede has announced the suspension of receiving and processing of all fresh passport applications nationwide until June 1.

Babandede, while briefing reporters yesterday in Abuja, said a new passport regime would take effect from same date.

He said the suspension was to allow for clearance of backlog of all passport applications received before May 17, adding that all backlogs were expected to be cleared by May 31.

The NIS boss noted that the backlog figure currently stood at 136,364, comprising 17,906 for foreign applicants, 71,644 local and 46,814 enhanced local applicants.

What that means, according to him, is that all passport offices nationwide will not be opened to public until June 1, adding that task force supervised by senior officers were being deployed for the exercise.

He also said all applicants of the backlog would be contacted to collect their passports from state command offices and not passport offices.

“What we are saying is that because of the situation of backlogs, all passport control offices are hereby sealed between today and May 31 to enable them to clear the backlogs.

“So, there will be no operation in passport offices from today, payment portal has already been closed locally as of yesterday night until May 31.

“Payment from June 1 will be purely online, no cash to passport office, no cash to any immigration officer and the focus is to ensure that no person that is not supposed to be in the passport office goes there.

“For all passports that have been produced, we have sent text messages to Nigerians whose passports were pending that their passports were ready and the directive is that they would collect these passports from state controllers’ offices in the states and not passport offices. With effect from June 1, the minister has directed that the issuance of passport in Nigeria will now take six weeks for applicants to collect their passports,” he said.

Babandede also announced that renewal applicants could also apply six months to the expiration of their old passports to avoid rushing to apply a day to their trips.