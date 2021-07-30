Nigerian travellers can now enjoy trips to Miami from Dubai

Nigerian travelers moving to Miami on Business or leisure trips can now enjoy their travels with ease as Emirates made a debut of its Dubai-Miami route on Thursday July 22nd 2021. Emirates connected its global business and leisure travelers with it’s first-ever passenger service between Dubai and Miami on this day with the touch down of the inaugural flight at Miami.

The airline announced that flights to/fro Miami will operate four times weekly on Emirates’ three-class Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates flight EK213 departs Dubai (DXB) at 03:10hrs, arriving in Miami (MIA) at 11:00hrs while the return flight EK214 departs Miami at 21:10 hrs, arriving in Dubai at 19:25 hrs the next day.

The airline will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and 304 Economy Class seats.

Along with Orlando, the new service to Miami provides an additional access point to and from Florida and expands Emirates’ US network to 12 destinations on over 70 weekly flights, providing more choice and convenient connections from the Emirates network to Southern Florida.

The new service also links travelers from Miami, as well as Southern Florida, South America and the Caribbean to over 50 points across the Middle East, West Asia, Africa, Far East and the Indian Ocean Islands via Dubai.

Essa Suleiman Ahmed, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada stated: “We are thrilled to start our long-anticipated service between Dubai and Miami for travelers. We expect that the service will be popular with our customers who are seeking new experiences as countries like the UAE and US advance their vaccination drives and the world safely opens up for international travel.”

“With the greater access that the new Miami service provides, we expect it to generate high demand, enhancing business, cruising and leisure traffic and forging more economic and tourism ties between both cities and beyond. We are committed to growing our operations into the US in line with increasing air travel demand and would like to thank the authorities and our partners in Miami for their support and look forward to providing our unique product and award-winning service to travelers.”

Miami-Dade Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava stated, “We are excited to welcome new Emirates flights to MIA as we expand business and leisure traveling options for Miami-Dade residents and visitors, connecting them with new cultures and growing economies. Opening our doors to new visitors from Dubai and adding to our growing list of worldwide destinations continues to consolidate MIA as a global travel hub.”

The new service will also add to the existing trade connections provided by Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, which have been operating passenger freighter services to Miami since October 2020. Emirates has been offering cargo capacity into and out of Miami facilitating exports of perishables, electronics and other components as well as e-commerce goods. Emirates SkyCargo has also in the past operated several charter flights on its Boeing 777 full freighter aircraft to transport champion horses from Miami to equestrian events around the world. Since 2019, Emirates SkyCargo has moved more than 7,700 tonnes of cargo in and out of Miami.

With the addition of Miami, Emirates now serves 12 gateways in the US including Boston, Chicago, New York (JFK and Newark), Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC and Orlando.

To celebrate the new service, Emirates extended its signature onboard service to include specially crafted mocktails and cocktails on the airline’s food and beverage menu, and customers across all cabins enjoyed a zesty key lime pie dessert to round off their meal. To transform the inflight experience on the way to Miami, mood lighting was set to the signature red, white and blue US colours upon boarding and arrival. Customers in all classes enjoyed the 4,500 channels selection of on-demand entertainment on ice, including a Miami inspired musical playlist, as well as Wi-Fi and Live TV.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and by the end of July, it will have recovered close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveler needs during a dynamic time. Recently, the airline took its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.