Nigerians excited by Lil Wayne’s ancestry results

US rapper, Lil Wayne has been invited to visit Nigerian after he revealed his ancestry test results.

The chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri called Wayne “our Nigerian brother” and said she looked forward to welcoming him to the country.

Wayne told Revolt TV in an interview that he was 53% Nigerian, citing an ancestry test, and that he intended to go to the West African country.

Nigerians online were excited by the news.

“Lil Wayne is 53% Nigerian? I always knew he was a brother. My instincts are strong. Snopp Dogg and 50 Cent may have strong DNA connection to Nigeria too,” Ihuoma wrote.

“The way some foreign celebrities are claiming to be Nigerian ehn… Even Lil Wayne… It’s like they’re seeing what we are not seeing,” Reedpablo tweeted.

“So @LilTunechi just revealed he’s 53% Nigerian, I knew it from the start, I mean we all knew it, he’s definitely Igbo, but Reginae looks Yoruba tho,” Haniifa wrote.