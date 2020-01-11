Nigerians outraged, as Garba Shehu defends use of presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter for private photoshoot

Nigerians have expressed outrage following report that President Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan was flown in a presidential jet for a private photoshoot at a durbar.

The young photographer landed in Bauchi on Thursday for the durbar organized just for her photographic pleasure by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, at his palace.

Hanan was also accorded the courtesy that would have been accorded her mother Aisha, as she was received at the Tafawa Balewa Airport by Bauchi’s First Lady and other government officials

Miss Buhari’s visit on presidential jet triggered a Twitter storm, with most people condemning the use of the Nigerian Airforce aircraft for “personal use” and questioning Buhari’s integrity.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, however said wife and children of President Muhammadu Buhari, have the right to use the Presidential jet when they want.

Shehu noted that Hanan sought and received approval from her father who in turn informed the National Security Adviser.

“It’s true that a member of the First Family was flown to Bauchi yesterday on a mission duly authorised.

“It wasn’t an impromptu or improper trip because it followed normal procedure. The Presidency informed the National Security Adviser of the mission who in turn informed the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet.

“The normal practice in existence for a long time is that the Presidential Air fleet is available to the President and the first family and four others. These four are the Vice President, the Senate President the Speaker and any other person(s) authorised by the President,” Shehu told Punch.

Read some of the reactions by Nigerians:

Young Otutu

@YoungOtutu

Lest we forget: The daughter of the president who promised not to allow unwarranted spending in governance,

Hanan Buhari is busy flying Airforce 1 to go greet dignitaries & their wives With DSS securities, all on tax payers funds.

Lest we forget.

@Oma_igala1

So Hanan Buhari is now cruising with our Presidential flight. Though we were told in 2016 that there was a plan to sell them inorder to reduce cost, but now his daughter, despite the fact that he’s regarded as the “Man of Integrity” is using one of them.

@FahadLongman

So Hanan has this week, she’s just making headlines. The other day was about somebody been detained by DSS and today is about her trip to Bauchi on Presidential jet.

@Malcom__A

There’s nothing in this life that’s ever going to justify or normalize Hanan Buhari’s use of the Presidential jet for private trip, not even the President is within the law allowed to useless the taxpayers money on personal or private purposes. But BMC boys would say it’s okay.