Nigeria’s Italian coronavirus victim was at Ewekoro, as Agip takes precautionary measure

The Italian confirmed to have been infected with Coronavirus had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State this week, the Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker said on Friday morning.

Coker disclosed that the Italian visited a giant manufacturing company (name withheld) in Ewekoro community, adding that the facility so visited has since been quarantined in accordance with health safety standard.

The Commissioner, who abandoned her bed rest to attend to the public health emergency press briefing, said the state has epidemiologists and Infectious Disease Consultant already handling the situation with support from the Lagos and Federal Government.

She said efforts are in place to get in touch with people that have had contact with the established index case.

She advised the public to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and to report to the nearest public health centre if they notice any sign of cold, cough and respiratory difficulty.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the Banana Island office of Italian oil giant, Agip is on lockdown in relation to the coronavirus discovery. It is unclear yet whether the Italian is a staff of the company.