Nigeria’s private security firms shall not welcome any regulator other than NSCDC – Esangbedo

Nigeria’s private security firms shall not welcome any regulator other than NSCDC...

The new President of Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) Mr. Esangbedo Wilson has stressed that the group will not support any move to remove the mandate of regulation of Private Guard Industry from Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Esangbedo made the statement on Friday during the Press Conference held at the corporate headquarters of ALPSPN in Abuja. He emphasized that ALPSPN leadership has, over time, built a mutual working relationship with NSCDC and therefore, “we shall not welcome any move to remove the regulation of the Private Guard industry from NSCDC.

“The Corps has been a great partner to us over the years, moreover NSCDC work with integrity, which is the watchword of the government of the day under President Muhammadu Buhari. Therefore, we shall not allow our association to be compromised.

“ALPSPN and NSCDC are working hard to re-organize the Private Guard Industry with far reaching reforms as contained in the Private Guard Regulation of 2018. We are currently changing the face of security practice as guards biometrics will be taken by our regulator. Our guard will be trained, certified and licensed, Esangbedo assured.

“Companies that will train the guards will be accredited by NSCDC and ALPSPN and the accredited companies will also have their trainers accredited.

“The current effort of our regulators to make the private guard industry to be as par with the advanced countries is commendable and will be supported by ALPSPN.”

Wilson assured that the new executive of ALPSPN shall visit the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu on familiarization tour to pledge our support for his landmark reform of Private Guard Companies since he took over the affairs of the organization.