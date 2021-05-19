NLC suspends Kaduna warning strike

Three days after it started, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its warning strike in Kaduna following Federal Government’s intervention.

Its National President, Ayuba Wabba announced the suspension of the strike on Wednesday.

He said labour decided to suspend the strike to honour the invitation of the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had pledged to mediate in the raging dispute between labour and the Kaduna State Government over mass sack of civil servants.

The meeting between labour, representatives of Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government will hold on Thursday.