No lives lost, as Iran hits US bases in Iraq with missiles

Iran has launched another volley of missile strikes on a number of American facilities in Iraq, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The new round of missiles follows the first by just over an hour.

“A few minutes ago [3:30 am local time] the second wave of Iranian missile attacks on the US base is launched,” the news outlet reported.

The Pentagon confirmed earlier on Tuesday that “more than a dozen” Iranian ballistic missiles had been fired on US bases, including the Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, vowing to “take necessary measures” to protect American personnel in the region. Several additional missiles were reportedly fired on another US facility near the city of Erbil, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters.

The Iranian strikes come in response to the assassination of top general and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US strike in Baghdad late last week. Tehran has deemed the killing an act of “international terrorism” and promised to take revenge.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian parliament passed a bill designating the entire American military and Pentagon as “terrorist organizations,” mirroring Washington’s own similar designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) last April.