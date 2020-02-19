No UK Visa for low-skilled workers under post-brexit immigration rule

By Yinka Oketikun/ London

Priti Patel, the UK Home Office secretary on Tuesday stated that both EU and non-EU citizens coming to the UK from the 1st of January 2021 would be treated equally.

She told BBC Breakfast today that the new government of Boris Johnson wants to “encourage people with the right talent” and “reduce the levels of people coming to the UK with low skills”. She called on employers of labour in the U.K to “move away” from relying on “cheap labour” from the European Union area and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

According to the Home office secretary, employers should look into the possibilities of recruiting from amongst over eight million ‘economically inactive’ potential workers in the U.K .

In a swift response to this new immigration idea, the Scottish National Party has described the new immigration initiative a “ridiculous or dangerous idea”, as many in the statistics quoted are suffering “ill health or injury”.

Under the government plan, a skilled worker would include anyone educated to A-level/Scottish Highers-equivalent standard, not just graduate level, as is currently the case.

The government has embraced a ‘point-based’ immigration system which requires overseas citizens to reach 70 points to be able to work in the UK.

If they have an ‘approved’ sponsor, a skilled job offer and are fluent in the English language they will score 50 points.

They will be awarded more points in respect of their qualifications, the salary on offer as well as working in a sector with shortages. The salary threshold for skilled migrants will be lowered from £30,000 to £25,600 for those coming to the UK with a job offer.

However, the threshold would be as low as £20,480 for people in “specific shortage occupations” – which currently include nursing, civil engineering, psychology and classical ballet dancing – or those with PhDs relevant to a specific job.

Before the new immigration plan, workers from the European Economic Area countries currently have the automatic right to live and work in the UK irrespective of their salary or skill level. Majority of them are low paid and are heavily employed in the adult social care sector.

The UK government has promised not to introduce a route for lower-skilled/lower-paid workers, urging businesses to “adapt and adjust” to the end of free movement between EU countries and the UK.

On the student visa option, the policy paper says, any student planning to study in the UK will need to demonstrate that they have an offer from an approved educational institution and are able to support themselves financially during the cause of their studies . This in addition to the fact that they are very proficient in the English language.

Following graduation, the students will be able to live and work in the country for a pweriod of two years in other to make the system more attractive.

Various professional bodies in the country have reacted to this new initiative by the governmnet. The bodies representing farming, catering and nursing are warning that the new system will make it more difficult for them to recruit staff .

In their own remarks the Royal College of Nursing said the proposals would “not meet the health and care needs of the population”.

The Food and Drink Federation spoke of concerns about bakers, meat processors and workers making food like cheese and pasta not qualifying under the new system.

The new rule precludes all migrants from accessing any income-related benefits until after indefinite leave to remain is granted, usually after five years. At the moment, all EU nationals in the UK are able to claim benefits if they are “economically active”.

Currently, non-EU citizens are only eligible for benefits after they have been granted permanent residence, which usually requires five years of living legally in the UK.