Nollywood diva, Rachel Oniga dies at 64

Veteran nollywood actress Rachel Oniga is dead. The beautiful actress, who was seen shooting a scene in a movie in Mowe, Ogun state early this week, passed on late Friday night.

The late actress was born may 23, 1957, and passed away July 30, 2021. She was age 64.

She was a grandmother who was divorced from her husband 19 years ago.

Rachel Tabuno Oniga has been acting for 3 decades, having debuted in 1993.

Details on cause of death is still unknown at the time of filing this report, although her son refuted reports that it might be related to COVID-19.

According to her son, Tunji, she was being treated for typhoid and malaria which she had tested positive for, and she passed on at about 10 pm on Friday, July 30.

In the weeks leading to her death, she had reportedly been on set working on her latest project.

Rachel Oniga was an actress, director and producer. She was one of the talented Nollywood actress in the industry.

Oniga started acting in movies in 1993 shortly after her divorce and has starred in a lot of movies like Owo Blow and Sango, with her recent appearance in My Village People, Wedding Party and many other movies.

Today, news of the death of the veteran actress stormed the Internet and must have surely hit many Nigerians and celebrities as they sent their prayers to the beautiful Nollywood veteran.

Fathia Balogun, one of the talented Nollywood actress in Nigeria reacted to the sad news of the veteran actress. The beautiful actress took to her Facebook page to give her condolences, as she wished Rachel Oniga well on the other side.

Fathia Balogun shared a photo of the beautiful actress, and with a caption “Rest in Peace Aunty Rachel” which got different reactions from Nigerians.

