Nollywood veteran, Bayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami loses mum

Popular Nollywood actor, Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami, has lost his aged mum.

The actor and producer announced the passing away of his mum, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem, in the early hours of today.

In a message shared on his social media pages, Oga Bello said his beloved mother passed away in Ilorin, Kwara State.

“From Allah we all came, To Him we shall all return. It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory a few hours ago,” he wrote.

He further revealed that his late mum will be buried today in accordance to the Islamic burial rites.