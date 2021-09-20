Not safe to hold prayer sessions in forests, lonely places – Ogun police

The Ogun state police command has warned people to desist from the act of going to forests and other remote locations for prayer sessions, saying kidnappers have made such endeavours risky for participants.

The command, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said although it is working hard to rid the state of criminals, members of the public shoud reduce their exposure to risky behaviour.

The statement reads:

The Ogun state police command has observed with great concern that, despite series of warnings and security tips from the command, some members of public are still in the habit of organizing prayer sessions in the forest, thereby making themselves an easy prey for kidnappers.

In as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worth of note that the present security situation in the country does not favorably disposed to organizing prayer sessions in an isolated places.

The command is working assiduously to get rid of the criminal elements who have taken kidnapping as business, and pending when they will be satisfactorily eliminated, the general public should desist from creating opportunities for them to operate.

Security should be seen as everybody’s business and we should all play our part in securing ourselves and our property. After all the scripture even enjoined us to watch and pray.

However, if there is any compelling reason to embark on such prayer sessions, the organizers should report to the nearest police station for advice and possible security patrol of the area.