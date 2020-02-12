Not wanted: Maiduguri residents boo President Buhari during his condolence visit

Residents of Maiduguri expressed their anger with President Muhammdu Buhari’s handling of the anti-Boko Haram by heckling and booing the president on Wednesday during his sympathy visit to the area.

Daily Trust reported that residents of the metropolis, who came out early, lined up on both sides of the road along the airport way to boo Buhari’s convoy, shouting in Hausa, ‘Ba ma so’ roughly means: ‘we don’t like it.’ They were apparently referring to his visit.

Buhari landed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of the State, following the recent horrific incident in which Boko Haram terrorists killed tens of travellers waiting to enter Maiduguri.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, expressed sympathy with family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, and assured them that his administration will bring Boko Haram activities to an end.

“The commitment of this administration to protect the lives of Nigerians will not be derailed by the cowardly and indiscriminate violence against innocent people by Boko Haram terrorists,’’ he said,

“As our armed forces continue to receive more hardware and intelligence to counter our current security challenges, the remnants of Boko Haram will ultimately be crushed. The peculiar challenges of asymmetric warfare notwithstanding, our armed forces are ever determined to defeat these enemies of humanity’’.