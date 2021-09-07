OAU sacks English Language lecturer over sexual harassment charges

A lecturer at the Department of English Language, Dr Adebayo Mosobalaje was on Tuesday dismissed by the management of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun Statefor allegedly sexually harassing a female student.

The dismissal of Dr Mosobalaje is coming barely three years after the institution sacked a professor of Management Accounting, Richard Akindele over sexual harassment.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the school, Abiodun Olarewaju, explained that the decision to dismiss Mosobalaje was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Monday 7th September, 2021.

“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.

“It would be recalled that almost two weeks ago, the University Management formally inaugurated an “anti – sexual harassment policy” where their excellencies, Erelu Bisi Fayemi (the wife of Ekiti State Governor) and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola (the wife of Osun State Governor) presented papers while a former Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Professor Yemisi Obilade was the main speaker.”

“At several fora, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the “Zero tolerance policy” for Sexual harassment and other social vices.

“The Council of University Chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual co-existence between all the members of the University Community.”