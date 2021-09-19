Obadiah Mailafia, former CBN Deputy Governor and social critic dies at 64

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and social critic, Obadiah Mailafia is dead.

Mailafia, who has been a mojor voice for middle belt people, especially Kaduna minorities, reportedly passed away on Sunday morning at the National Hospital Abuja at the age of 64.

Mailafia recently stirred controversy after he granted an interview accusing most top government officials of sponsoring terrorism in Nigeria, a statement that made the DSS to pull him in for interrogation.

Confirming his death, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page wrote: “I am saddened by the passing of my dear friend & brother Mr. Obadiah Mailafiya who was one of the most powerful and progressive voices in our country. I was informed that he passed on this morning. He was a great nationalist, a believer in Nigeria, a kind and gentle soul.”