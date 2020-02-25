Obaship candidate arrested for certificate forgery in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A contestant to the stool of Oba of Iwoye town, near Ilaro, Ogun State, Alhaji Fagbemi Waheed has been arrested by officers of the state police command for allegedly forging the West African Examination Certificate (WAEC) certificate.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a petition received from the chamber of one R.R.A & Associate in which Waheed was accused of forging a WAEC certificate number *NGSG 809573* which he claimed to have obtained in 1988.

The petitioner, Oyeyemi further stated, alleged that Waheed forged the said certificate for the purpose of using it to contest for the throne of Oluwoye of Iwoye town.

On the strength of the petition, the officer in-charge of the anti-kidnapping section was detailed to investigate the case, consequent upon which the suspect was arrested and a search warrant was executed in his house where the forged certificate was recovered.

He added: “Investigation further revealed that the WAEC certificate bearing the above number actually belong to one Raimot Omotola Adebayo. On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he collected the certificate from the owner on the pretense that he wanted to use it to secure a job for her but took it to a cybercafe where he superimposed his own name on it and printed it out as original.”

The suspect said he did so because he wanted to contest for the Obaship position of his town.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrinson has directed that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.